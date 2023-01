The first top flight games of 2023 take place today meanwhile.

Tottenham host Aston Villa from 2-o'clock.

A win for Antonio Conte's side would see them go back into the top four.

The visitors meanwhile start the day 12th in the table.

Then at half-past-4 Chelsea are away to struggling Nottingham Forest who are in the relegation zone and just a single point above bottom side Southampton.