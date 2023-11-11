Advertisement
Sport

Spurs lose at Wolves

Nov 11, 2023 15:16 By radiokerrynews
Spurs lose at Wolves
Share this article

Wolves scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham in a late late comeback in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina hit the back of the net to beat Spurs 2-1 at Molineux.

It means the visitors missed the chance to go back to the top of the league while their hosts are up to 12th.

Advertisement

Sunderland sealed a 3-1 victory at home to Birmingham to boost their early Championship play-off credentials.

They're up to sixth ahead of the day's 3 o'clock kick-offs.

Defeat means the visitors are still searching for their first win under boss Wayne Rooney.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

McKibben falls further off the pace
Advertisement
Arsenal overcome Burnley
Jockey Graham Lee in intensive care
Advertisement

Recommended

McKibben falls further off the pace
Jockey Graham Lee in intensive care
Sinn Féin decides candidate to run in place of Robert Beasley for Listowel MD
Proposed road closures for Killarney Historic Stages Rally
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus