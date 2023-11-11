Spurs lose at Wolves

Wolves scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham in a late late comeback in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina hit the back of the net to beat Spurs 2-1 at Molineux.

It means the visitors missed the chance to go back to the top of the league while their hosts are up to 12th.

Sunderland sealed a 3-1 victory at home to Birmingham to boost their early Championship play-off credentials.

They're up to sixth ahead of the day's 3 o'clock kick-offs.

Defeat means the visitors are still searching for their first win under boss Wayne Rooney.