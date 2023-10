Heung Min-Son’s eighth goal of the season helped move Tottenham five-points clear at the top of the Premier League.

They were 2-1 winners away to Crystal Palace.

There are only four games today, with Chelsea hosting Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off.

At 3, Arsenal welcome Sheffield United to the Emirates.

Burnley go to Bournemouth,

And at 5.30, Wolves entertain Newcastle.