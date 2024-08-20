Spurs held by Leicester

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium last night.

Pedro Porro gave Spurs a first half lead, but Jamie Vardy equalised in the second half.

The visitors had 71 percent possession, but couldn't make it pay.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says his side need to win these type of matches

In transfer news, Chelsea have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix to join the London club and for midfielder Conor Gallagher to move in the opposite direction.

Felix is set to sign a six year deal at Stamford Bridge - he was on loan at Chelsea last year.

Meanwhile former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan may leave Barcelona after just one campaign with the Spanish giants.

And Fulham have made a bid of 25 million pounds for Burnley's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge (pr: Berg-eh).