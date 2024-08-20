Advertisement
Sport

Spurs held by Leicester

Aug 20, 2024 07:59 By radiokerrysport
Spurs held by Leicester
Share this article

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium last night.

Pedro Porro gave Spurs a first half lead, but Jamie Vardy equalised in the second half.

The visitors had 71 percent possession, but couldn't make it pay.

Advertisement

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says his side need to win these type of matches

In transfer news, Chelsea have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix to join the London club and for midfielder Conor Gallagher to move in the opposite direction.

Felix is set to sign a six year deal at Stamford Bridge - he was on loan at Chelsea last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan may leave Barcelona after just one campaign with the Spanish giants.

And Fulham have made a bid of 25 million pounds for Burnley's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge (pr: Berg-eh).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Throw in time confirmed for Senior club final
Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Meadow to play at Women's Open
Advertisement

Recommended

Dubliner is Benetti Menswear Rose Escort of the Year 2024
7 races on the flat at Roscommon today
Sinn Féin TD hits out at Taoiseach over comments on Radio Kerry
Man accused of brother’s murder in Castleisland further remanded in custody
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus