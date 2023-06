Celtic have granted Ange Postecoglou permission to speak to Tottenham about their vacant managerial position.

The Australian is the favourite to become Antonio Conte's permanent successor at the Premier League club.

Postecoglou guided Celtic to the final leg of a domestic treble on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

He refused to comment on speculation linking him to Spurs in the aftermath of the game at Hampden Park.