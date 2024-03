Tottenham missed the chance to go fourth in the Premier League with a 3-nil defeat at Fulham in their London derby.

There's just one game in the Premier League this afternoon.

Aston Villa travel to West Ham looking to strengthen their grip on fourth place.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 2pm.

Rangers can return to the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

A win over Dundee would see them retake the summit from rivals Celtic.

Kick off is at 12pm.