Spurs back into top 4

Manchester United have now gone four games without scoring a goal after a 2-nil Premier League defeat at West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus found the net for the hosts at the London Stadium.

Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-1 home victory against Everton.

Advertisement

Richarlison was one of the scorers against his former club.

Andros Townsend held a Tom Lockyer shirt in the air as he celebrated scoring Luton's goal in their 1-nil win against Newcastle at Kenilworth Road.

It was the first fixture since their club captain suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Dominic Solanke got hat-trick as Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in the City Ground dug out.

Burnley's 2-nil win at Fulham has moved them off the bottom.

The game at Craven Cottage was refereed by Rebecca Welch, who became the first ever women to take charge of an English top-flight fixture.

Advertisement

Leicester go into Christmas with a six point lead at the top of the Championship.

Patson Daka scored twice as they eased to a 3-nil victory over bottom side Rotherham.

Leeds United thrashed second placed Ipswich 4-nil to move to within seven points of the automatic promotion places.

Advertisement

Southampton are also the same distance from the top two. They got a hard fought 1-nil victory at Queens Park Rangers.

Micheal Beale's first game as Sunderland manager ended in a 3-nil defeat to Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

While new Stoke boss Steven Schumacher saw his side draw nil-nil with Millwall.

Advertisement

Plymouth came from behind to draw 3-all with Birmingham, Cardiff beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, Norwich got a 2-nil success against Huddersfield, Watford were 2-1 winners at Blackburn and Middlesbrough edged West Brom 1-nil.