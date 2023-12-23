Advertisement
Sport

Spurs back into top 4

Dec 23, 2023 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Spurs back into top 4
Share this article

Manchester United have now gone four games without scoring a goal after a 2-nil Premier League defeat at West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus found the net for the hosts at the London Stadium.

Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-1 home victory against Everton.

Advertisement

Richarlison was one of the scorers against his former club.

Andros Townsend held a Tom Lockyer shirt in the air as he celebrated scoring Luton's goal in their 1-nil win against Newcastle at Kenilworth Road.

It was the first fixture since their club captain suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

Dominic Solanke got hat-trick as Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's first game in the City Ground dug out.

Burnley's 2-nil win at Fulham has moved them off the bottom.

The game at Craven Cottage was refereed by Rebecca Welch, who became the first ever women to take charge of an English top-flight fixture.

Advertisement

Leicester go into Christmas with a six point lead at the top of the Championship.

Patson Daka scored twice as they eased to a 3-nil victory over bottom side Rotherham.

Leeds United thrashed second placed Ipswich 4-nil to move to within seven points of the automatic promotion places.

Advertisement

Southampton are also the same distance from the top two. They got a hard fought 1-nil victory at Queens Park Rangers.

Micheal Beale's first game as Sunderland manager ended in a 3-nil defeat to Coventry at the Stadium of Light.

While new Stoke boss Steven Schumacher saw his side draw nil-nil with Millwall.

Advertisement

Plymouth came from behind to draw 3-all with Birmingham, Cardiff beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1, Norwich got a 2-nil success against Huddersfield, Watford were 2-1 winners at Blackburn and Middlesbrough edged West Brom 1-nil.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Celtic back to winning ways
Advertisement
South Kerry Junior Cup results
Lennon beaten but Gurney progresses
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí ask motorists to avoid Tralee side of Abbeydorney following crash
Lennon beaten but Gurney progresses
Man in 80s in a critical condition following serious collision on N21
Farranfore 5k preview
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus