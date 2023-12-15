Advertisement
Sport

Spurs at Forest tonight

Dec 15, 2023
Spurs at Forest tonight
Tottenham can move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League tonight.

Ange Postecoglou's team are at the City Ground for a meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

