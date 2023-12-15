Spurs at Forest tonight

Tottenham can move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League tonight.
Ange Postecoglou's team are at the City Ground for a meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Kick-off is at 8pm.
