Tottenham are out of the Champions League after a tame nil-nil draw with AC Milan in North London saw them lose 1-nil on aggregate in the last 16.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has admitted the club could sack him before the end of the season.

There will be no glory in this season's competition either for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after PSG lost 2-nil on the night away to Bayern Munich and 3-nil over both legs.