Spain sack World Cup winning coach

Jorge Vilda has been fired as coach of the World Cup-winning Spain women’s team.

He was an unpopular figure even prior to the Luis Rubiales scandal, having been accused by players of creating a culture of abuse, fear and bigotry.

News of his departure came shortly after the Spanish federation apologised for the "enormous damage" caused by the actions of Rubiales.

He’s been suspended by FIFA while it investigates his conduct at last month's Women's World Cup final where he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips against her will.

Greater Manchester Police say enquiries are ongoing over domestic violence claims against Manchester United winger Antony.

The Brazilian has been dropped by his national team in the wake of allegations made by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

A newspaper in Brazil printed her claims - including that Antony attacked her with a headbutt in a Manchester hotel in January.

The footballer denies any wrongdoing, and United are yet to comment on the matter.