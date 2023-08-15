Spain into World Cup Final

Spain are into the Women's World Cup final.

They have beaten Sweden 2-1 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Teenager Salma Paralluelo (pr: para-you-lo) curled in the opener for Spain on 82 minutes, before Rebecka Blomqvist turned the ball in from close range to equalise for Sweden five minutes later.

But Spain were not to be denied and won the game with their second goal in the 89th minute.

Sweden were caught napping from a corner and captain Olga Carmona whipped the ball home off the underside of the bar.

It's the first ever time that Spain have reached a final and they will now face either England or Australia in Sunday's decider.