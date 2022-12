The East Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored By Aquila Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family, is down for decision this afternoon.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue for the 2 o’clock showdown between Dr.Crokes and Spa.

Crokes player Gavin White

Crokes selector Finian Moran

Spa manager Aidan O'Shea

Spa player Liam Kearney