Southampton have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The 20-year old leaves Manchester City for an initial fee of 14-million euro, and has signed a six-year contract at St. Mary’s.

City have inserted a ‘buy-back’ option into the deal, and will receive 20 per cent of any future sales.

Barnsley have signed Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Luca Connell.

He was released by Celtic after three injury-ravaged seasons at the Glasgow club.