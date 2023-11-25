South Kerry Championship won by St. Mary’s

The Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship final has been won by St. Mary’s.

They’ve beaten Dromid 1-7 to 0-8 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

The first score of the decider was a St.Mary's goal, Jack Daly netting after 3 minutes. Dromid got on the scoreboard for the first time thanks to an 11th minute point. It was now 1 goal to 1 point. A Tadhg O'Connor point had Marys leading 1-1 to 1 point at the quarter hour mark. Back to back Dromid points brought them within one after 22 minutes. They put over again in the 28th minute to draw level. Marys were then denied a goal by the Dromid keeper. At the break it was 1-1 to 0-4. Dromid had missed the more chances, Marys more economical with their possession.

Advertisement

Dromid led by 6 points to 1-2 after 40 minutes. Graham O'Sullivan then doubled that advantage. However, points from Jack Daly and Sean Cournane had Marys level 11 minutes from time.

After Donagh O'Sullivan put Dromid back in front Bryan Sheehan came out of the Marys goals and moved upfront. He equalised soon after and it was 1-5 to 0-8 with 7 minutes remaining.

Anthony Cournane points Marys ahead 5 minutes later and Darren Casey then doubled that advantage. Marys regained the title as Bryan Sheehan won a 14th district title.

St.Mary's player Bryan Sheehan

St.Mary's manager Noel Cournane