Sport

Some fixture changes for LOI matches

Feb 6, 2024 12:13 By radiokerrysport
Some fixture changes for LOI matches
The League of Ireland has confirmed a series of fixture changes ahead of the start of the new season.

Dundalk's meeting with Drogheda on Monday, April 1st will now kick-off at 1pm - while the reverse fixture on May 6th will also kick off at 1pm.

Wexford's home matches with Cork City and Longford Town in the First Division on Monday the 1st April and Monday the 3rd of June have both been moved to 3pm starts.

In the Women's Premier Division, all of Shamrock Rovers home games will start at 4pm this season, bar their last match against Shelbourne.

And Cork City's home matches will kick off at 5pm.

