Two games in the championship today

Reading and Swansea meet at 5:15 while at 8, Burnley welcome Birmigham to Turf Moor

Dean Smith has been sacked by Norwich after 13 months in charge.

Smith came to Carrow Road in November 2021, but failed to prevent his side's relegation from the Premier League

The Canaries are currently fifth in the Championship following a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town on Stephen's Day.