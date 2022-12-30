Advertisement
Smith, Clemens and Van Den Bergh safely into Quarter Finals

Dec 30, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Smith, Clemens and Van Den Bergh safely into Quarter Finals
Two-time runner-up Michael Smith is through to the quarter-finals at the PDC World Darts Championship.

He came from a set down to beat Joe Cullen 4-1, and will play the winner of tonight’s meeting of Luke Humphries and Stephen Bunting.

Gabriel Clemens’ reward for beating Alan Soutar is a quarter-final with world number-1 Gerwyn Price.

And Dimitri van den Bergh beat fellow Belgian Kim Huybrechts 4-nil to set up a date with Jonny Clatyon.

Two former champions are in action tonight, with Rob Cross up against Chris Dobey.

And Michael van Gerwen plays Dutch compatriot Dirk van Duyvenbode.

