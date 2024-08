Sligo Rovers face the toughest of tasks in trying to reach their first ever Women's FAI Cup final.

The Bit O' Red will host the holders Athlone Town in the semi-final at the Showgrounds.

2017 winners Cork City are heading for the capital for their last-four clash.

Two-time cup winners Shelbourne will welcome the Leesiders to Tolka Park with the games taking place on the fourth weekend of September.