Slaughtneil manager reportedly the frontrunner to take Derry vacancy

Slaughtneil manager Mark Doran is reportedly the frontrunner to take the Derry football vacancy.

On Friday, the Derry county board closed the door on a potential return for former boss Rory Gallagher.

Doran’s built up inter-county experience as part of backroom teams in his native Down and Clare, and was this year part of Oisin McConville’s Wicklow staff.

The Irish News say movement on Doran’s appointment will come when Slaughtneil’s County Championship involvement comes to a close.