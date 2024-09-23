Advertisement
Sport

Slaughtneil manager reportedly the frontrunner to take Derry vacancy

Sep 23, 2024 15:58 By radiokerrynews
Slaughtneil manager reportedly the frontrunner to take Derry vacancy
Share this article

Slaughtneil manager Mark Doran is reportedly the frontrunner to take the Derry football vacancy.

On Friday, the Derry county board closed the door on a potential return for former boss Rory Gallagher.

Doran’s built up inter-county experience as part of backroom teams in his native Down and Clare, and was this year part of Oisin McConville’s Wicklow staff.

Advertisement

The Irish News say movement on Doran’s appointment will come when Slaughtneil’s County Championship involvement comes to a close.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Joshua says his boxing career is "far from over"
Advertisement
O’Brien doubtful for Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa
Friedkin Group agree to purchase Moshiri’s stake in Everton
Advertisement

Recommended

O’Brien doubtful for Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa
Joshua says his boxing career is "far from over"
Connolly set for career re-launch at Sunderland
Councillor wants crossings moved further from roundabouts
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus