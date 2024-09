Six Premier League clubs are in third round action tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Two of them meet at Goodison Park, with Everton playing Southampton.

Manchester United welcome Barnsley to Old Trafford.

Advertisement

West London plays East, with Brentford up against Leyton Orient.

Crystal Palace go to QPR

Fulham make the trip to Preston

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Stoke play Fleetwood

And Blackpool host Sheffield Wednesday.