Men’s number-1 seed Jannik Sinner leads Daniil Medvedev by 2-sets to 1 in their Wimbledon quarter-final.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul are playing the first set of their quarter-final on Court One.

Donna Vekic is through to a first Grand Slam singles semi-final of her career.

The Croat beat New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun in three sets in their Wimbledon quarter-final.

Vekic will play the winner of today’s meeting of Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro.