Sibling delight as Shane joins brother Wayne on Kerry FC Senior squad

Kerry FC have announced the signing of Shane Guthrie ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which gets underway this Friday.

The 38-year-old League of Ireland veteran has teamed up with the Kerry FC squad ahead of the new season to represent his native county in the club's maiden year at this level. Shane is a brother to Kerry FC goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie giving a family feel to our defensive strength.

In his early career, Shane played underage football in Kerry with St Brendan’s Park, Kingdom Boys and Tralee Dynamos. Shane moved on to the Kerry Under 21 setup before signing for Cork City in 2003. From Cork, Shane went to Kilkenny City on loan in the First Division before joining Shamrock Rovers where he claimed his first of 3 First Division titles. He moved to Cobh Ramblers in 2007 where Shane won his second First Division titles, before stints with Galway United, St Patricks Athletic and Dundalk. He won the Leinster Senior Cup with St Pats in 2011 before moving to Limerick FC in 2012 when he was part of the squad that won the First Division and the Munster Senior Cup. Most recently, the centre-back has been playing for Tralee Dynamos in the Kerry District League.

Advertisement

Speaking on his signing for Kerry Football Club, Shane said “Absolutely delighted to sign for Kerry FC. The work that has been put in to get to this stage is phenomenal. But it is long overdue that this county has a team represented in the League of Ireland. To be involved in that bit of history is unreal. Can’t wait to get it started and bring the buzz back to Mounthawk Park.“

First-Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Shane is a Kerry player who has gone on to represent some of the biggest clubs in the country. He is also a good friend of mine who has a great attitude to the game and great professionalism in the way he trains and in terms of how he looks after his body and how he approaches the game. That will be a big advantage to the younger players to be able to learn from and grow from as well. So I am really looking forward to having him in and I suppose a nice ending chapter in his career at League of Ireland level to be able to bow out representing your home town club. Hopefully, he will be able to get another few years out of it yet for us”