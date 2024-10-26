Advertisement
Sport

Shels title destiny in own hands

Oct 26, 2024 10:18 By radiokerrysport
Shels title destiny in own hands
Shelbourne will go into the last weekend of the SSE Airticity League season with their Premier Division title hopes in their own hands.

Rayhaan Tulloch and Sean Boyle were on target as Damien Duff’s team won 2-1 against Drogheda United at Tolka Park last night.

Shels now hold a four-point lead at the summit and only defending champions Shamrock Rovers remain with them in the hunt for the title.

Derry City’s chances of winning the league were ended by a 1-nil loss to St Pat’s at Richmond Park where Brandon Kavanagh scored against his former team as Pats made it eight straight wins.

Waterford and Bohemians drew 1-all at the RSC while it finished 2-all between Galway United and Sligo Rovers in their Connacht derby.

