Advertisement
Sport

Shels into Cup quarters

Aug 17, 2024 11:34 By radiokerrysport
Shels into Cup quarters
Share this article

Shelbourne needed penalties to see off Galway United and book their place in the FAI Cup quarter finals last night.

Aidan O'Brien scored in extra-time on his debut for Shels, but a Jimmy Keohane equaliser for the visitors meant spot kicks were needed at Tolka Park after it finished 1-1.

Joining the Premier Division leaders in the hat for Tuesday's draw are Derry City.

Advertisement

The 2022 Champions got the better of Cork City, winning 1-0 at Turner's Cross.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admitted it will be challenging to balance the Cup with the business end of the title race:

Elsewhere, Athlone Town pulled off a shock at the RSC - the First Division side beating top-flight hosts Waterford 3-2 after extra-time.

Advertisement

Wexford enjoyed a 3-0 win over Ballyfermot United, Drogheda beat Wilton United 9-0 and it finished up 7-0 to Treaty United in their Limerick derby with Pike Rovers in Markets Field.

This evening Sligo Rovers welcome UCD to the Showgrounds where there is a 7:45pm kick-off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tyrone native Darren Rafferty makes Grand Tour debut today
Advertisement
2 Irish cards today
Ajax Set Penalty Record Last Night
Advertisement

Recommended

Man Utd win Premier League opener
Women’s All-Island Cup Final tonight
Tyrone native Darren Rafferty makes Grand Tour debut today
Standard Black Poodle missing from the Ballymac area
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus