Shels into Cup quarters

Shelbourne needed penalties to see off Galway United and book their place in the FAI Cup quarter finals last night.

Aidan O'Brien scored in extra-time on his debut for Shels, but a Jimmy Keohane equaliser for the visitors meant spot kicks were needed at Tolka Park after it finished 1-1.

Joining the Premier Division leaders in the hat for Tuesday's draw are Derry City.

The 2022 Champions got the better of Cork City, winning 1-0 at Turner's Cross.

Manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admitted it will be challenging to balance the Cup with the business end of the title race:

Elsewhere, Athlone Town pulled off a shock at the RSC - the First Division side beating top-flight hosts Waterford 3-2 after extra-time.

Wexford enjoyed a 3-0 win over Ballyfermot United, Drogheda beat Wilton United 9-0 and it finished up 7-0 to Treaty United in their Limerick derby with Pike Rovers in Markets Field.

This evening Sligo Rovers welcome UCD to the Showgrounds where there is a 7:45pm kick-off.