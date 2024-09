Shelbourne failed to reclaim top spot in the Women's Premier Division.

Eoin Wearen's side were left frustrated after a 1-all draw at local rivals Bohemians.

Galway United tightened their grip on third place with a 2-1 win at home to Sligo Rovers.

Joy Ralph's goal gave Shamrock Rovers a 1-0 win away to Peamount United.

Treaty United beat Cork City 3-0 at Markets Field.

Wexford were 1-0 winners at DLR Waves.