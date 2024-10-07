Shels fail to increase lead at top of table

Shamrock Rovers have moved into second place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a 2-0 win over league leaders Shelbourne.

Goals from Jack Byrne and Neil Farrugia put the defending champions back into the title race and 2 points behind their opponents in the table.

It means Shels have not recorded a league win since the 30th of August and have only won twice in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Advertisement

The result leaves 6 teams within 7 points of the top of the table as we head into the final few games of the season.