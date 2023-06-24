Advertisement
Sport

Shels earn draw with Linfield

Jun 24, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Shels earn draw with Linfield
A Megan Smith-Lynch goal helped Shelbourne earn a 1-all draw with Linfield in Group A of the All-Island Cup at Tolka Park this afternoon.

In Group B, Peamount slumped to a 5-0 defeat at home to Glentoran.

