Shels earn draw with Linfield

A Megan Smith-Lynch goal helped Shelbourne earn a 1-all draw with Linfield in Group A of the All-Island Cup at Tolka Park this afternoon.
In Group B, Peamount slumped to a 5-0 defeat at home to Glentoran.
