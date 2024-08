Shelbourne last night added some international experience to their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title challenge.

Aiden O’Brien has joined Damien Duff’s squad after a career in England that’s taken in stints at Millwall, Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Duff has described the move as a big statement by the club.

====

A brilliant second half comeback propelled Wexford into the First Division playoff places last night.

They came from 2-nil down away to second placed Athlone, to win 3-2.