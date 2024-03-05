Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne top of the Premier Division

Mar 5, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne top of the Premier Division
Share this article

Shelbourne sit top of the SEE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

That's after they beat Galway United 1-0 at Tolka Park last night thanks to a John Martin goal in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere Derry City are second after their 2-2 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Advertisement

It was a wonderful night meanwhile for Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park - they beat Dundalk 5-0.

Drogheda United enjoyed a 2-1 win over Bohemians, and Waterford continued their impressive return to the top tier with a 3-1 win over St. Pat's.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry into Munster Senior Cup Final
Advertisement
Officers elected at Kerry Supporters Club AGM
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Homes and businesses in South Kerry without power
Man due before court this morning in relation to alleged assault at Kerry refugee centre
Kerry County Council compiling list of locations where CCTV could be used to tackle illegal dumping
Officers elected at Kerry Supporters Club AGM
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus