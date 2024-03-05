Shelbourne top of the Premier Division

Shelbourne sit top of the SEE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

That's after they beat Galway United 1-0 at Tolka Park last night thanks to a John Martin goal in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere Derry City are second after their 2-2 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

It was a wonderful night meanwhile for Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park - they beat Dundalk 5-0.

Drogheda United enjoyed a 2-1 win over Bohemians, and Waterford continued their impressive return to the top tier with a 3-1 win over St. Pat's.