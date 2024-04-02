Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne remain top despite draw with Derry City

Apr 2, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne remain top despite draw with Derry City
Bohemians have their first win under new manager Alan Reynolds.

Jevon Mills and James Akintunde scored for the visitors at Eamonn Deacy Park as they beat Galway United 2-0 last night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Shelbourne remain top after they played out a scoreless draw with Derry City at Tolka Park.

Elsewhere St. Pat's enjoyed an impressive 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers and champions Shamrock Rovers followed up on their Friday night win over Bohs with a 2-1 away win at Waterford.

