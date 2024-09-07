Advertisement
Shelbourne move to top of Womens Premier Division

Sep 7, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrysport
Shelbourne move to top of Womens Premier Division
Shelbourne have moved top of the Women's Premier Division this afternoon - for a few hours, at least.

The Reds were 4-2 winners at home to Treaty United.

They have leapfrogged Athlone Town, who take on Cork City this evening from half 7.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers blew away rivals Bohemians - 5-1 was the final score in Tallaght.

While DLR Waves put Sligo Rovers to the sword, winning 4-0 at the Showgrounds.

The day's action concludes with Galway United travelling to Wexford for a 25 to 8 start.

