Shelbourne 4 points clear at the top of the table

Shelbourne hold a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.
They took the lead through Matty Smith away to Bohemians, but Ross Tierney’s strike levelled for the hosts, and 1-1 is how it finished.
