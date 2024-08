Substitute Megan Smith-Lynch struck in added time of extra-time to book Shelbourne's place in the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Despite playing for 50-minutes with ten players, Shels beat Shamrock Rovers by that Smith-Lynch goal to nil.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made at lunchtime, with holders Athlone, Sligo Rovers and Cork City joining Shelbourne in the hat.