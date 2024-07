Henry Shefflin has stepped down as manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team

The Kilkenny native served 3 terms as Galway Bainisteoir

Galway Chairman Paul Bellew thanks Henry and his backroom team for their efforts during his tenure.

Shefflin becomes the second inter county manager to step down in 24 hours, with Davy Fitzgerald stepping away from the Waterford set up yesterday

Speaking after last month’s defeat to Dublin, Shefflin was open about considering his future.

