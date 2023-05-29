Sheffield Wednesday back in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship after two seasons away.
A diving header from Josh Windass in added time in extra-time saw the Owls beat ten-man Barnsley 1-nil in the League One playoff final.
