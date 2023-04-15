Sheffield Utd keep promotion bid on track

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United have clinched a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to relegation-threatened Cardiff in the Championship's early kick-off.
The second placed side are 11 points off the top.
