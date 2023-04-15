Advertisement
Sport

Sheffield Utd keep promotion bid on track

Apr 15, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrysport
Sheffield Utd keep promotion bid on track Sheffield Utd keep promotion bid on track
Share this article

Promotion-chasing Sheffield United have clinched a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to relegation-threatened Cardiff in the Championship's early kick-off.

The second placed side are 11 points off the top.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus