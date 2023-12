It's expected Sheffield United will part company with manager Paul Heckingbottom today.

The Blades are bottom of the Premier League table after a five-nil hammering at the hands of Burnley on Saturday.

After that defeat, Heckingbottom suggested the club's owners were making 'financial decisions rather than football decisions'.

Former boss Chris Wilder is being linked with a return to the hotseat at Bramall Lane.