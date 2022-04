Kerry hurler Shane Nolan insists he didn't quit the panel because he wasn't picked to start against Down last weekend.

Kingdom boss Stephen Molumphy claimed after the defeat in the Joe McDonagh Cup that Nolan walked away because he wasn't willing to be a sub.

Nolan has told The Irish Examiner that he's 'shocked' and 'disappointed' with Molumphy's comments and that he's left the panel due to work and family commitments.