Shamrock Rovers league champions again

For the nineteenth time in their history, Shamrock Rovers are SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions.
They secured back-to-back titles with a 3-nil win at home to Finn Harps.
A Matty Smith hat-trick saw St Pat’s win 4-1 at Longford.
Ronan Boyce struck deep into injury-time to secure a 1-1 draw for Derry City at home to Bohemians.
Waterford remain a point above the relegation playoff spot following their 1-nil defeat at Dundalk.
Sligo Rovers ended their long winless run with a 2-nil defeat of Drogheda.
The First Division playoffs will pit Treaty United against UCD, and Galway United against Bray.
Treaty were 2-nil winners at Cabinteely last night, while Galway and Bray suffered heavy defeats to Cork and Wexford respectively.
UCD held champions Shelbourne to a 1-1 draw at Tolka Park.
And Cobh were 2-1 winners away to Athlone.
Women’s National League leaders Peamount entertain Cork City this evening.
Second placed Wexford Youths host Bohemians, and Shelbourne play Galway.
Elsewhere, DLR Waves go to Athlone.