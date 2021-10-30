Advertisement
Shamrock Rovers league champions again

Oct 30, 2021 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers league champions again
For the nineteenth time in their history, Shamrock Rovers are SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions.

They secured back-to-back titles with a 3-nil win at home to Finn Harps.

A Matty Smith hat-trick saw St Pat’s win 4-1 at Longford.

Ronan Boyce struck deep into injury-time to secure a 1-1 draw for Derry City at home to Bohemians.

Waterford remain a point above the relegation playoff spot following their 1-nil defeat at Dundalk.

Sligo Rovers ended their long winless run with a 2-nil defeat of Drogheda.

The First Division playoffs will pit Treaty United against UCD, and Galway United against Bray.

Treaty were 2-nil winners at Cabinteely last night, while Galway and Bray suffered heavy defeats to Cork and Wexford respectively.

UCD held champions Shelbourne to a 1-1 draw at Tolka Park.

And Cobh were 2-1 winners away to Athlone.

Women’s National League leaders Peamount entertain Cork City this evening.

Second placed Wexford Youths host Bohemians, and Shelbourne play Galway.

Elsewhere, DLR Waves go to Athlone.

