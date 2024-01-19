Shamrock Rovers defender into last-16 of Africa Cup of Nations

Shamrock Rovers’ defender Roberto Lopes will be playing in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

He played the full 90-minutes as Cape Verde beat Mozambique 3-nil in their Group B contest.

Cape Verde top that group on six points, ahead of Egypt and Ghana.

Advertisement

Defending champions Senegal have just kicked off against Cameroon in Group C.

At 8 it’s the turn of Guinea and Gambia.

=====

Advertisement

Aaron McEneff has returned to Shamrock Rovers on an initial loan deal from Perth Glory.

The midfielder previously spent two seasons at Rovers before leaving for Hearts in 2021.

McEneff’s transfer will become a permanent one at the end of the upcoming season.