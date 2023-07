Johnny Sexton will miss all three of Ireland's Rugby World Cup warm-up matches.

The Leinster out-half has been given a three-match ban for 'confrontational and aggressive behaviour' towards match officials at May's Heineken Champions Cup final.

Sexton is set to sit out Ireland's matches against Italy, England and Samoa in August.

But he'll be available for the World Cup opener against Romania on September 9th.