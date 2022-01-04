Advertisement
Sport

Several injury concerns for Munster ahead of Ulster clash

Jan 4, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
Several injury concerns for Munster ahead of Ulster clash Several injury concerns for Munster ahead of Ulster clash
Share this article

Munster have several new injury concerns ahead of Saturdays crucial interpro encounter with Ulster.

Jean Kleyn will go for a scan on a knee injury he sustained against Connacht. Jason Jenkins suffered an abdominal injury and training and is unlikely to train this week while Chris Cloete is being treated for a neck injury and is unavailable.

Joey Carbery, Calvin Nash, Rowan Osborne and RG Snyman remain on the side-line long term.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree has committed his future to the province by signing a two-year contract extension.

It'll keep the former Lions and England coach at Thomond Park until the end of the 2024 season and he says it was an 'easy decision' to stay.

Munster's head-coach Johann van Graan is set to move to Bath next summer while senior coach Stephen Larkham will return to Australia to take up a role with the Brumbies.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus