Serrano says a rematch with Katie Taylor off the table

Amanda Serrano says a rematch with Katie Taylor is 'off the table'.

The undisputed featherweight champion was due to face Taylor this past weekend, before a hand injury opened up an opportunity for Chantelle Cameron.

With Cameron beating Taylor, Serrano says she’s at peace with the rematch not happening.

Meanwhile, the Taylor-Cameron rematch may not happen at Croke Park as expected.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has intimated it will happen in October or November and believes September is the latest that Croke Park would be an option.