Senior Hurling Championship semis down for decision today

Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue this evening as the semi-finals of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship take place.
It’s Lixnaw against Ballyduff from 5, with Kilmoyley and Crotta O'Neill's doing battle from 7.
Advertisement
Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue this evening as the semi-finals of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship take place.
It’s Lixnaw against Ballyduff from 5, with Kilmoyley and Crotta O'Neill's doing battle from 7.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus