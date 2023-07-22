Advertisement
Senior Hurling Championship semis down for decision today

Jul 22, 2023 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Senior Hurling Championship semis down for decision today
Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue this evening as the semi-finals of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship take place.

It’s Lixnaw against Ballyduff from 5, with Kilmoyley and Crotta O'Neill's doing battle from 7.

