Senior Hurling Championship resumes this evening

Round 2 of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening.
Dr. Crokes and Crotta O'Neill's do battle in Group B from 7.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Advertisement
Round 2 of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening.
Dr. Crokes and Crotta O'Neill's do battle in Group B from 7.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus