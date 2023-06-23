Advertisement
Sport

Senior Hurling Championship resumes this evening

Jun 23, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Senior Hurling Championship resumes this evening Senior Hurling Championship resumes this evening
Share this article

Round 2 of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship gets underway this evening.

Dr. Crokes and Crotta O'Neill's do battle in Group B from 7.30 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus