Raharney of Westmeath take on Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the quater-finals of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship today.

Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar is at 1-o'clock.

Elsewhere a place in the last four of the Munster Championship is up for grabs when Clare kingpins Ballyea face Waterford giants Ballygunner at Cusack Park from 1.15.