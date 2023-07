Match details have been confirmed for the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship 1/4 finals; Ballyduff versus Abbeydorney on Friday the 14th of July @ 7.30 & Causeway against Crotta O Neill’s at 3 on Saturday the 15th.

Kerry's TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final will be played at the same venue.

The Kingdom will be home to Meath at 7.30 on Saturday July 15th.