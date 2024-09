The Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Dr. Crokes and Dingle go head to head from 2 o’clock at Austin Stack Park.

Kerry Petroleum

Club Football Championships

Quarter-Finals

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Junior Premier

Ballymacelligott v Annascaul; 12.30 in John Mitchel’s

Ardfert v Castlegregory; 4.00 in Lerrig

Junior

Skellig Rangers v Tarbert @ 1.00

Knocknagoshel v St. Michael’s/Foilmore @ 2.00