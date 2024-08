There's a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon with the places in the Kerry Petroelum Intermediate Club Final the prize on offer.

Austin Stacks and Glenbeigh-Glencar face off at 2 o'clock followed by Fossa versus Laune Rangers at 4.

Extra time will be played and penalties if necessary.

Advertisement

Both games will be live on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport which starts at the earlier time of 1.55 today.