It's semi-finals day in the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship (Michael O'Connor Cup) Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

Milltown/Castlemaine are at home to Keel since midday.

The other semi-final between Laune Rangers and Beaufort starts at 2.15pm in Killorglin.

There must be a result today and the final takes place on the 17th of December.